THREE STRAIGHT: Saxons win third consecutive parade while Fancy Dancers capture B Division

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Shell Saxon Superstars triumphed at Junkanoo for the third consecutive parade, dominating the 2024 Boxing Day Parade.

The Saxons took home top honours in multiple categories, including Best Step Down, Best Off-the-Shoulder, Best Lead Costume, Best Performance, Best Shirley Street Performance, Best Banner, Best Music, and the Overall Score of 92.06.

Excitement was in the air as crowds gathered along Bay Street. For months, the various groups had been meticulously planning their costumes, choreographing their dances, and perfecting their musical arrangements, all hoping to emerge victorious.

As the first notes of the goatskin drums and cowbells echoed through the city, the parade burst into life. Group after group, they took to the streets, their vibrant costumes and pulsing rhythms captivating the audience, but one group stood out from the rest – the Shell Saxons Superstars.

Under the theme, “Masquerade of Nations: The Mystique Behind the Mask”, their costumes were a dazzling array of hues, each outfit a work of art. The music, a seamless blend of traditional church hymns and modern influences, drove the crowd into a frenzy.

As the Saxons moved through the parade route, their energy and precision were unmatched, with the entire Bay Street standing on its feet and moving in unison. When the final notes had faded, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause, chanting “It over”.

Roots, with their theme Welcome to Jamaica, finished second with an unofficial score of 88.70, also winning Best Free Dance, Best Choreography, and Best Banner.

The World Famous Valley Boys placed third, followed by One Family in fourth, Genesis in fifth, Music Makers in sixth, and the Prodigal Sons in seventh.

In the B Division, the Fancy Dancers clinched the title with a score of 80.57, narrowly beating Colours, who placed second with 80.45. The Immortals secured third place with 71.70, while Conquerors for Christ, Dynasty, Mighty Eagles, New Vikings, and Z Bandits rounded out the rest of the rankings.

In the Best Performance category for the B Division, Colours took first place, followed by Fancy Dancers and Dynasty in second and third, respectively.

The Fancy Dancers won Best Music and Best Shirley Street Performance. Colours finished second in both categories, while Immortals placed third in Best Music and Dynasty took third in Shirley Street Performance.

In Best Music for B Division, Fancy Dancers emerged victorious, with Colours in second, and Immortals in third. In the B Division Shirley Street Performance category, Fancy Dancers led the pack with a score of 77.64, while Colours scored 76.64 and Immortals scored 66.30.

A significant change this year was the earlier 9pm start time for the Boxing Day Parade, aimed at improving the parade flow and reducing its traditionally late finish.

Adrian Laroda, deputy chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, reflected positively on the new start time. “The nine o’clock start was a very good start,” he said during a press conference.

“We didn’t see as many patrons in the stands early on because of the nine o’clock start and it being Christmas Day. But as the night wore on, when you talk about 10/11pm, the stands were full.

“In the past, when the parade started at a later time, the traditional end time would have been 2pm, sometimes 4pm, but there are a number of things that have been happening. If you notice now, we were able to turn around the scores in record time, that helps, rather than having to wait four hours to get scores.”