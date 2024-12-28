Man accused of assaulting woman at nightclub

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of assaulting a random woman at a nightclub on Christmas Day.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Lathario Babbs, 37, on assault and possession of dangerous drugs.

Babbs allegedly assaulted a woman at the Oyi Chi nightclub on December 25.

The accused was reportedly not known by the complainant.

After his arrest, the defendant was reportedly found with 7 grams of marijuana in his pants later the same day.

While Babbs pleaded guilty to the drug charge, he pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.

The defendant was granted a conditional discharge for the drug offense where he is to observe a six-month probation period.

During this period, Babbs must attend drug counseling.

Failure to comply with these conditions would incur a one-month prison term.

Regarding the assault charge, Babbs was granted bail at $2,500 with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of his bail, the defendant must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station on Thursday by 7pm.

Babbs’s assault trial begins on March 28, 2025, while he is to return for court on report for the drug charge on July 1, 2025.