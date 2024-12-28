Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint over the spring had his charges transferred to the Supreme Court.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly served Grashano Miller, 26, his voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) for armed robbery.

Miller while armed with a black handgun allegedly robbed Keva Rose of $700 cash on April 8 in New Providence.

The defendant after signing his VBI officially transferring his matter to the Supreme Court, elected to give his notice of alibi, which informs court of witnesses to speak in his defense, within 21 days.





Miller will next appear before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson for arraignment on March 7, 2025.





Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as prosecutor.