NAD issues warning over fake luggage sale post

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) has issued a warning about a fraudulent post claiming to sell lost luggage for just $2.

Jan Knowles, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Development at NAD, said: “This post is not legitimate. It does not come from NAD or any other airport stakeholder. This is a scam and the public should ignore this post. We have reported this post to FB (Facebook) as a scam,”

The post made by an account named Bahamas airport claimed to clearing out the airport's warehouse and selling lost luggage.

A link to a website with the Lynden Pindling International Airport's (LPIA) logo was also shared. However, the website lacked key features such as tabs and contacts found on the real LPIA website.

“You have become a participant of the Lynden Pindling International Airport promotion,” the website message reads.

“We are urgently clearing out the airport warehouse and selling luggage that has been unattended for more than six months. According to the rules, it should be disposed of, but we are organising a charity event and giving it away for just $2.”

The site also featured a short questionnaire and four reviews, with some including photos of open luggage containing items. One review mentioned finding an expensive perfume and a camera.

Internationally, some airlines sell lost luggage through an auction house.