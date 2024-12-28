Saxons morale high following Boxing Day triumph

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Morale is high for the Shell Saxon Superstars following their dominating performance in the 2024 Boxing Day Parade, where they claimed their third consecutive victory.

Kendenique Campbell-Moss, the group's public relations director, said the Saxons are “extremely happy”, noting that their journey to success has been a long one.

“We've come through great drought, and we still remain humble, because every parade we have an opportunity to showcase the wonders of what our craftsmen do, whether it's in the music section, whether it's in the costuming, whether it's in the choreograph section.”

“We have an opportunity to bring the craft of Junkanoo to the Bahamian people and to the world. It's a huge honor to do to do that. Winning a parade in and of itself is wonderful for us. It gives us great momentum as a group and as a people.”

She reflected on the Saxons' past challenges, including periods of two to three splits.

“We would have lost some Saxon soldiers, whether it be to just matriculating into different groups, or whether it would have been by the nature of things and passing and you know, fading out of the system but every group goes through a metamorphosis.”

Ms Campbell-Moss remembered periods when the group would place third or fourth.

“We had to know what needed to be done in order to regroup as a people. We had to go into the classroom and study and come up with new ideas and new ways to present our themes and our music. We have to think about collaboration and coordination within our group and its context.”

The Saxons took home top honours in multiple categories, including Best Step Down, Best Off-the-Shoulder, Best Lead Costume, Best Performance, Best Shirley Street Performance, Best Banner, Best Music, and the Overall Score of 92.06.

This year’s Boxing Day Parade saw a 9pm start time to improve the parade flow and reducing its traditionally late finish. Many complained the early start contributed the crowd’s low energy at Junkanoo.

Ms Campbell-Moss acknowledged that in the past, many spectators would leave after the first lap, making space for dedicated Junkanoo fans to fill the bleachers.

“Maybe even 9pm start doesn't work for every single person, but there were still people out there. Because I want you to be mindful that the Saxons came out about eight or so am for the last lap, and we still had fans on the bleachers.”

“Not only did we have fans on the bleachers, but the rain poured. We still danced. We still brought the music, we still dance our costumes, we still put on a show for the people, because it's really about them.”

“Now, the 9pm start time maybe it needs to start at seven. Maybe need to start at six, I don't know, but because of the size of all of the groups and because of what we have to go through in terms of logistics to get us to Bay Street - the 9pm start time, maybe it works, maybe it doesn't. This was the first time, so trial and error. So let's see what happens next year if they decide to keep it, but we don't know.”

Looking ahead, the upcoming New Year’s Parade marks a milestone for the Saxons as they celebrate over 60 years of the group’s legacy.