Woman granted bail in stealing case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail on Friday after she allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of property from a man on Paradise Island earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Latoya Bain, 36, on stealing and receiving.

The defendant’s fiancé was present for her arraignment.

The defendant allegedly stole a $1,300 grey Dell laptop, a $1,000 Samsung cellphone, a $500 laptop, and a wallet containing $500 cash and a work permit all belonging to Richard Bartram sometime between December 1 and 2.

During this period, the defendant was allegedly found with some of the stolen items.

After electing to continue her matter before the magistrate, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

With no objection to her bail from the prosecution, the defendant’s jail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of her bail, she must sign in at the Central Police Station every Monday by 7pm.

She was warned not to interfere with any of the witness in this matter.

Bain’s trial begins on March 13, 2025.