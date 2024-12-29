Nine injured in explosion

NINE people have been injured, including children, after an explosion as a fuel truck filled up a tank at a property on Sunday.

The incident took place shortly after 4pm at the property opposite the Commonwealth Bank on Baillou Hill Road.

Emergency services said that nine people had been taken to hospital. Two of them are thought to be children.

The damage property after the explosion. Photo: Chappell Whyms Jr







Those injured included residents at the property as well as the driver of the fuel tank and his assistant.

Chief fire officer Superintendent Demeris Armbrister, speaking at the scene, said: "We would initially have responded with two unnits. Our units would have arrived on scene within seven minutes.

"Upon arrival they would have met what you see here, a single-storey structure that would have received extensive damages.

"Some adjacent nearby buildings would have also received damages.

"What we can say at this time is that a fuel truck, an LPG truck, they were fuelling an LPG tank when the explosion occurred

"As a result of that, some nine persons would have received injuries and they were transported to hospital at this time."

Investigators were on scene working to find out what caused the explosion.

Fire services at the scene after the explosion. Photo: Chappell Whyms Jr



Among the nearby buildings is an academy. It is unknown if it received damage.