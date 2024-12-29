Nine injured in explosion

NINE people have been injured, including children, after an explosion as a fuel truck filled up a tank at a property on Sunday.
The incident took place shortly after 4pm at the property opposite the Commonwealth Bank on Baillou Hill Road.
Emergency services said that nine people had been taken to hospital. Two of them are thought to be children.
Those injured included residents at the property as well as the driver of the fuel tank and his assistant.
Chief fire officer Superintendent Demeris Armbrister, speaking at the scene, said: "We would initially have responded with two unnits. Our units would have arrived on scene within seven minutes.
"Upon arrival they would have met what you see here, a single-storey structure that would have received extensive damages.
"Some adjacent nearby buildings would have also received damages.
"What we can say at this time is that a fuel truck, an LPG truck, they were fuelling an LPG tank when the explosion occurred
"As a result of that, some nine persons would have received injuries and they were transported to hospital at this time."
Investigators were on scene working to find out what caused the explosion.
Among the nearby buildings is an academy. It is unknown if it received damage.
ThisIsOurs 22 hours, 19 minutes ago
Must have been frightening. A miracle that they survived as the house is blown to bits. Cant imagine the type of body trauma but hopefully there are nine more miracles to report. They are also lucky the truck didnt explode. We still have not heard any report on the massive fire at that junkyard on Farrington road. The purpose of those reports and investigations is so that it doesnt happen again.
This is one of my fears about the LNG pipeline BPL is building, some companies have a bad safety record culminating in pipeline explosions. And given Leslie Millers account of all the unaddressed oil spills and sludge on property before the massive BPL fire, it doesnt give confidence on our maintenance record
ExposedU2C 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Just a few questions:
1) Who owns the Discount Propane business?
2) Was this business properly licensed and insured to both sell and deliver an extremely hazardous and highly explosive material?
3) Were the employees of Discount Propane involved in this incident properly trained in how to handle and refill tanks with propane gas from a delivery truck, and, if so, when and by whom?
4) Are the injured employees of Discount Propane citizens or documented residents of The Bahamas?
5) Are the injured employees registered with National Insurance?
6) Are all of Discount Propane's business license fees, property and casualty insurance premiums, and National Insurance payments, current, i.e., up to date?
7) Is the Discount Propane business connected in way to a sitting parliamentarian or other senior government official?
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
TalRussell 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
It's been so since the UBP days. -- Where fifty percent of those refilling A 20lb tank with Propane Gas @$ 90.00 - $120 are doing so unlicensed and unregulated. -- The other fifty percent licenses' -- filling, storage and handling of propane -- Operates mostly unregulated/under regulated or left unsupervised.** -- Yes?
