Canadian: Police beat me with bat

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

AND PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporters

A CANADIAN said his visit to The Bahamas with his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when police allegedly abused him –– beating him with a bat while he was handcuffed.

Tanner Cartwright, 23, and his girlfriend Amelia Niederhauser, 27, visited Mr Cartwright’s family early this month.

Mr Cartwright claims officers subjected him to a brutal assault while in police custody. He claimed an inspector took him to a private room, ordered other officers to leave, and viciously beat him with a bat while he was handcuffed.

He said the inspector placed a phonebook on his body to minimise visible bruising, all the while hurling profanities and insults.

“He ripped me from my chair where I was sitting and proceeded to beat me with a bat,” he told The Tribune, adding that the officer threw him down a staircase.

“The officer who threw me down the stairs said he would just tell others I tried to run if questioned,” he added.

Mr Cartwright shared a medical form indicating he suffered blunt force head trauma, dislocated ribs, a damaged spine causing severe pain and spasms, bruises on his face and body, and injuries to his hands. He shared photos; one showed a swollen hand, while another showed injuries to his buttocks.

“I was screaming in pain, so there is no way anyone in the station did not hear me,” he said, noting that an officer later joked, saying it was just some “cut ass from the boss”.

The ordeal allegedly began on Wednesday, December 4, after the couple intervened in a domestic dispute in Bahama Palm Shores,

Abaco, and called the police to the scene. Mr Cartwright said after voluntarily accompanying officers to the station to provide a statement, they were arrested on allegations of marijuana possession.

“The marijuana was found in a completely separate residence on the property where the domestic dispute occurred,” he said. “I have provided statements and documentation, even taking a drug test after my release to prove I do not use marijuana.”

Denied access to a phone, Mr Cartwright contacted his uncle the following afternoon using an officer’s personal cellphone. Their family secured legal representation on Friday, the day they were finally brought to court.

“We were told the only way out was for me to plead guilty to the marijuana charge and for both of us to plead guilty to assault. All charges were dismissed, and we were released immediately after,” Mr Cartwright said.

“Not all police mistreated us,” he said, adding that one officer helped.

Mr Cartwright called for stricter guidelines within the Royal Bahamas Police Force, emphasising the need for proper education, training, and mental health evaluations for officers. He highlighted the perceived culture of impunity among some.

Inspector Desiree Ferguson, a press liaison officer, confirmed to The Tribune that an investigation is underway into the alleged abuse.

She also confirmed that Mr Cartwright and his girlfriend had been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and granted a conditional discharge after pleading guilty.

“With The Bahamas on the world stage for corruption right now in our force and the ongoing accusations of this, I hope the investigation is not taken lightly and these issues will start to be dealt with,” Mr Cartwright said. “I love the country I am from but I am embarrassed by this corruption,” he said.

“I have talked to other people who have had this happen recently as well, and they are fighting their cases in court. This is a deep-rooted issue in our police force.”



