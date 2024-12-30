Closure and layoffs for Sawyer’s market

By FAY SIMMONS

A Grand Bahama grocery store has announced a closure and layoffs ahead of the New Year.

Sawyer’s Fresh Market announced the “temporary closure” of its Lucaya Store and distribution warehouse on Friday, as well as the decision to “temporarily furlough” several employees.

In a statement, the grocer said the “strategic move” will allow them to “optimise operations” and encouraged patrons to shop at their Oak Street location.

“Effective Friday, December 27, 2024, Sawyer’s Fresh Market will temporarily close its Lucaya Store and distribution warehouse. It is a strategic move to better focus resources on the Oak Street location, enabling us to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively and maintain the high standards of service our community has come to expect,” said the statement.

“As part of this transition, we will temporarily furlough some of our dedicated team members. These employees have played a vital role in making Sawyer’s Fresh Market a trusted name in Grand Bahama, and we are grateful for their commitment. Our goal is to rehire them once the transition is complete, ensuring that we continue to deliver the quality and service our customers deserve.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the same exceptional service at our Oak Street location. We are deeply appreciative of the loyalty of our Lucaya customers and encourage them to continue shopping with us at Oak Street. This strategic move will allow us to optimise operations, ensuring we remain a reliable resource for the grocery needs of all our customers in Grand Bahama.”

Sawyer’s Fresh Market opened its first store on Oaks Street in Freeport and later expanded to a second location in the Lucaya area recently made a $7.5m investment in their Paradise Island’s Hurricane Hole location.

The announcement of the store’s closure was “not surprising” to one employee who told Tribune Business that there had been issues keeping inventory on the shelves for months.

Grand Bahama residents have also expressed concerns about the lack of inventory with many turning to social media to voice disappointment about the empty shelves ahead of the holidays.

Speaking anonymously, the employee said the majority of staff from the closed locations were furloughed and advised that this would last for about three months.

Employees were also notified earlier this month that they would not receive a Christmas bonus or early pay access via an internal memo that was widely circulated on social media.

“We understand that this time of year brings anticipation for holiday preparations, including early access to pay. However, we would like to inform you that payroll will be processed according to the regular pay schedule. We encourage everyone to plan accordingly as you prepare for the holidays,” said the memo.

“Additionally, we would like to inform you that there will not be a Christmas bonus issued this year. This decision was made with the utmost consideration, and we appreciate your understanding as we focus on initiatives to strengthen our organisation for the future and recognise your contributions in other meaningful ways. Together, we will navigate this period and work toward brighter and more rewarding days ahead.”