Minister says Adriel suspect confessed to other murders

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that a man has confessed to killing schoolgirl Adriel Moxey, 12, and a number of other people in Grand Bahama.
He could not confirm reports that the person, a 38-year-old man, confessed to killing five people overall, but said he was informed the man claimed he killed others and covered it up with arson.
“They took him over to Grand Bahama to follow up on those leads because they wouldn’t just go based on what he says,” he said.
The revelation of the new suspect in Adriel Moxey’s case comes weeks after Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said a man with mental challenges was arrested in the case. He had assured the public that solid intelligence led officers to suspect the man of the killing.
Police later said forensic evidence had ruled out the first suspect.
Adriel, a seventh-grader at Anatol Rodgers High School, had her life end in horror. On November 20, her lifeless body was found in bushes near Faith Avenue South, clad only in a shirt, with a cloth tied around her neck. Police confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and strangled, sparking outrage across the nation and calls for swift justice.
Comments
Sickened 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
Now is this the worst of the worst? Doubtful. Maybe if he had killed and mutilated a few more people. No Children - that could be enough. But I doubt it. Our Christian's will say this was God's will that these people died and we must learn to forgive whoever did it. Let them walk the earth as God intended. If he chooses to kill some more then that is also in God's plan - we must learn to accept that some of our children will be slaughtered for no reason.
TalRussell 9 hours, 47 minutes ago
The revelation by Security Minister Wayne Munroe said that a man has confessed to killing five people overall, but said he was informed the man claimed he'd killed others and covered it up with arson. --- In other parts of the world - he'd be labeled as a self-proclaimed serial killer. -- Yes?
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
I guess the really big question is, did the police beat a mentally challenged man into confessing to many other rather embarrassing unsolved murders? Very few of us now trust anything at all Munroe has to say, and rightfully so.
SP 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
The solid BEATING led officers to suspect the man of the killings! New police commissioner, same old lousy policing, torturing confessions out of suspects.
