Minister says Adriel suspect confessed to other murders

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that a man has confessed to killing schoolgirl Adriel Moxey, 12, and a number of other people in Grand Bahama.

He could not confirm reports that the person, a 38-year-old man, confessed to killing five people overall, but said he was informed the man claimed he killed others and covered it up with arson.

“They took him over to Grand Bahama to follow up on those leads because they wouldn’t just go based on what he says,” he said.

The revelation of the new suspect in Adriel Moxey’s case comes weeks after Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said a man with mental challenges was arrested in the case. He had assured the public that solid intelligence led officers to suspect the man of the killing.

Police later said forensic evidence had ruled out the first suspect.

Adriel, a seventh-grader at Anatol Rodgers High School, had her life end in horror. On November 20, her lifeless body was found in bushes near Faith Avenue South, clad only in a shirt, with a cloth tied around her neck. Police confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and strangled, sparking outrage across the nation and calls for swift justice.