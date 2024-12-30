‘My ordeal in deadly attack’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A BARBER grazed by a bullet during a mass shooting at his Fox Hill shop is grappling with trauma as he reopens his business and considers leaving the area — or the profession — altogether.

Jordeny Joseph, owner of New Horizon Hair Cutz on Bernard Road, described the December 21 shooting as a life-altering tragedy. Two men were killed, and three others — including a seven-year-old boy — were injured when gunmen opened fire in his shop.

The episode highlights the wide-ranging impact of senseless violence, leaving loved ones mourning their loss while a small business owner and his employees face an uncertain future.

“For me, it’s devastating,” Mr Joseph said yesterday. “Honestly, can you imagine seeing people getting killed right there, where you’re standing, watching everything fall to the floor?”

Mr Joseph said his back was grazed by a bullet during the attack.

The shop reopened for the first time on Saturday, but foot traffic was sparse. Mr Joseph said this is not unusual for this time of year but admitted the shooting has cast a shadow over his business.

“When people come to support you in the barber- shop, and you see them get killed just like that, it affects me a lot,” he said. “I don’t even want to cut hair anymore. Barbering has been my passion for years, but because of what happened, my mind is telling me to stop doing it.”

The shooting occurred on a seemingly peaceful Saturday morning around 9.20am. Police were alerted to the violence at the barber shop near Rahming Court, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Initial reports revealed that two gunmen entered the shop armed with

high-powered weapons, opened fire, and fled in a vehicle. A woman and a seven-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Superintendent Maycock later confirmed that two suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Mr Joseph said he did not know the victims deeply but described them as loyal customers. He recalled that one of the men killed had visited the shop the day before to have his hair braided for his birthday. Unable to get his hair braided that day, the man returned on Saturday — only to lose his life in the attack.

Since opening New Horizon Hair Cutz in 2019, Mr Joseph said he has never experienced anything as horrifying as this incident.

The thought of another shooting at his shop, he said, is unbearable.

“I’ve started looking for new locations outside Fox Hill, but I haven’t found anything suitable yet,” he said. “If I can’t move, I might leave barbering altogether and look for another way to support myself.”

Mr Joseph described the lasting impact of witnessing such violence in a space that was meant to be a safe haven.

“I don’t want to leave, but after this, I’m not sure if I can stay,” he said.



