Our senior male athletes of 2024

Bahamian male professional athletes were relentless in their pursuit of hitting sporting milestones while making Bahamian history during the 2024 sports year in their respective leagues.

A few of the Bahamian senior male athletes were in a league of their own on the baseball field, on the hardwood and on the waters, making the choices for Tribune Senior Male Athlete of the Year a “no-brainer.”

Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr - First Place

“Jazz” hit the perfect notes upon his arrival to the Big Apple to be named the 2024 Tribune Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

After having his fair share of battles with the injury bug in previous seasons, Chisholm Jr elevated his play across the board to hit career highs in multiple statistical groups in the fifth season of his MLB career.

Since being traded by the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees, Chisholm Jr turned in 74 runs, 144 hits, 24 homers, 73 RBIs, 40 stolen bases (all career highs) while batting .256 in a new role as third baseman.

Despite playing at third base for the first time in his career, the former Miami Marlins centre fielder thrived instantly in the New York Yankees pinstripes. In just his first three games with the Bronx Bombers, the 26-year-old launched four homers to set a franchise record as the first Yankee to accomplish this milestone. If that was not enough, he played a pivotal role in helping the Yankees to finish the MLB season with a 94-68 (win/loss record) to clinch the American League East Division.

“Jazz”, who made his third playoff appearance, and the Yankees rolled past the Kansas City Royals in the AL Division Series and the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series before making the 2024 MLB World Series.

The New York Yankees third baseman was the second Bahamian since Ed Armbrister (1975 and 1976) to advance to the biggest stage of the majors and he did not shy away from the bright lights.

“Jazz” was the first Bahamian to launch a homer in a World Series in game five against the LA Dodgers. Although the Yankees ultimately fell 4-1 in the series, Chisholm Jr made Bahamian history after he homered a fly ball from Dodgers’ pitcher Jack Flaherty at the bottom of the first inning.

He wrapped up his third postseason run batting .182 with 10 hits, two homers, two RBIs, and six stolen bases.

A change of scenery certainly paid dividends for “Jazz” as the pastures were definitely greener in the Big Apple.

Buddy Hield - Second Place

Grand Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield also benefited greatly from a trade in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Hield has garnered lots of attention for his scorching hot start in the Bay Area to replace the services of former “Splash Brother” Klay Thompson, but his play during the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament this summer in Valencia, Spain was second to none.

The Bahamas came within one game of making Bahamian history as the first sporting team to make the Olympics and the Grand Bahamian three-point specialist was a key part of that run.

Before coming up short against Spain in the Finals, The Bahamas enjoyed wins against Finland and Poland in the group phase and then against Lebanon in the semis.

“Buddy” led the way for The Bahamas in the 96-85 victory against Finland. He paced the team with 24 points and six rebounds while shooting 6-for-12 from deep.

He was the second highest scorer for The Bahamas in the 90-81 win against Poland. He played the role of scorer and facilitator, dropping 17 points and 10 dimes.

The Grand Bahama native picked up yet another double-double, this time against Lebanon in the semis to book a trip to the finals. He scored 19 points, dished out 10 dimes and picked up two steals.

Despite the heartbreaking 86-78 loss against Spain in the finals, Hield went down shooting.

He turned in a team-high 19 points, six rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes played.

During the four games played, “Buddy” led the team in scoring and assists with 19.8 ppg and 5.8 apg respectively.

Outside of FIBA play, the NBA three-point veteran carried his momentum over to the Bay Area alongside superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

He is currently averaging 12.9 ppg, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 43.6 per cent. Additionally, he has had some big scoring nights and some historic moments along the way.The 32-year-old hit 10,000 career points in November against the OKC Thunder. He connected on a three at the 2:55 mark of that particular game to achieve the feat.

In addition to that, he became just the 17th fastest player in NBA history to hit 2,000 made threes in the Warriors’ loss against the Houston Rockets in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup.

He is now up to 2,014 made threes trailing behind Bahamian shooting guard Eric “EJ” Gordon.

Lamar Taylor - Third Place

Another Grand Bahamian stole the spotlight in 2024. There are many certainties in life and one of them is definitely Lamar Taylor breaking a national record.

Taylor left the 2024 World Aquatics (Short Course) Championships with his name attached to three national records.

He swam a blazing time of 46.89 seconds in the prelims of the men’s 100m free to advance to the semis. He lowered his time to 46.34 seconds in the semis to set a new national record and finish 13th overall in the event.

The University of Tennessee student also set a new national record in the men’s 50m butterfly prelims. He touched the wall in 23.24 seconds for 39th overall.

Additionally, he set a new national record of 23.51 seconds in the men’s 50m backstroke event prelims.

He also emerged as a two-time national champion at the Bahamas Aquatics National Championships, winning gold in the 50m free and 100m free.

The 21-year-old was also successful at the NCAA Division II Championship. He came first in the 100m freestyle and third in the 100m backstroke.

Taylor also made a first time Olympic appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He finished the meet clocking a new national record of 48.84 seconds in the 100m free to place 26th overall.

The University of Tennessee graduate student will certainly continue to make his mark in the aquatics community in 2025.