Providence Basketball Classic champions set to be crowned tonight

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TEAMS from Grand Bahama and both the government and private schools are still alive in the Providence Basketball Tournament that will conclude today at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

Over the weekend, teams in both the junior and senior boys’ divisions battled to advance to the pool championship games to determine who will advance to the championship games.

After going through the preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday, games were played to decide who will remain for the final day of competition.

Here’s a look at the results of the games played yesterday:

Junior boys

Agape Christian Academy def. TA Thompson 37-7; DW Davis def. Charles W Saunders 24-11; St Augustine’s College def. Teleos Christian Academy 28-14 and Teleos Christian Academy def. Temple Christian 18-10.

Senior boys

Blazer Elite def. Temple Christian 54-26; Agape Christian Academy def. Jordan Prince Williams 30-27; SC Bootle def. Government High 35-34; RM Bailey def. Queen’s College 38-17; St George’s def. Charles W Saunders 32-24; CC Sweeting def. ISBET 45-12 and St John’s def. SC Bootle 30-27.

The Blazer Elite emerged as one of the top senior boys’ teams, posting a 4-0 win-loss record asnd coach Dr Ray Evans said they are looking forward to their Grand Bahama showdown against St George’s for their pool championship on Monday.

“We’re a work in progress, but we pl;yed pretty well in this tournament,” said Evans, who credited his point guard Malachi Missick and his off-guard Leroy Hyman for their success so far. “Our defense has also been up to par.”

Evans, however, said the big test will be against St George’s, whom they only played in an exhibition game in Grand Bahama before they came here for the tournament.

Jaguars 32. Cougars 24: St George’s advanced to the pool championship as they took care of business against Charles W Saunders, one of the top teams in the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools.

Ian Gibson led the HJaguars’ attack with eight points, while Isiash Rokoer and Makhai Nesbitt both chipped in with six points. Bryson Rolle scored five and both Kani Davis and Leroy Gray had four in the loss.

After playing to a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter, St George’s surged ahead 13-9 at the half and out-scored Charles W Saunders 7-4 in the third and 12-11 in the fourth to seal the deal.

“This is a step in the right direction. CW Saunders is doing a good job, but every year for the last four years, we have had a healthy rivalry against them,” said St George’s coach Darrel Sears.

“But he’s rebuilding and we’re rebuilding, so it was good for both of us to play with each other in that condition.”

Sears, however, said he;’s also eager to come to New Providence to play in the tournament because it gives them. different style of play than they are used to facing in Grand Bahama.

“I’m very impressed with the New Providence teams. They are running teams and they are also putting in some strategic plays, so it makes us play that much harder.”

Pacers 38, Comets 17: RM Bailey also made a run for their senior boys’ pool championship as they outran Queen’s College from start to finish. They opened a 15-4 first quarter lead that they extended to 21-6 at the half. They finished with a 5-3 run in the third and 12-8 in the fourth.

Keith Bonaby canned a game high 12 points and both Lawrence Moneshire and Stanley Pitt added nine apiece oin the win. Tayshawn Taylor scored 10 in the loss.

Coach Lamont Amaly said his Pacers’ team are starting to play much better, but they will have to step it up another notch in the pool championship round.

“We have CI Gibson so we have to play more poised,” he insisted. “We have too.”

The CI Gibson Rattlers, the defending senior boys champions, made it look so easy as they advanced to the pool championship with their 65-21 rout over the Dame Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins.

In the final game on the night, the Government High Magicmen advanced to the senior boys’ pool championship as well with a 41-40 nipping over the Kingsway Academy Saints.

Here’s a look at the schedule for today’s final games:

Senior boys playoffs

10:30 am CI Gibson vs RM Bailey.

11:15 am St John’s vs Government High.

Noon CC Sweeting vs Westminster.

12:45 pm Blazer Elite vs St George’s.

Semifinal crossover games

2 pm SC Bootle vs St Augustine’s College (Junior boys).

2:45 pm Agape Christian Academy vs DW Davis (Junior boys).

3:30 pm WP1 vs W P4 (senior boys).

4:15 pm W P2 vs W P3 (senior boys).

6 pm Junior boys final.

