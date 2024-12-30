Sparks Rowing in Nassau for third annual training camp

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

NO one, not even a group of 14 competitors from Sparks Rowing could argue that it’s “Better in the Bahamas” as they switch from the cold weather in the United States to warm waters of Lake Cunningham for their third annual training camp.

The camp, facilitated by the Nassau Rowing Club, got started on Saturday as they familiarise themselves with their new environment that will be their home away from home until Tuesday.

Anne Horton, one of the organisers of Sparks Rowing, the pre-eminent operator of rowing camps in the USA, said they brought in the high school students between the ages of 14-17, to gain some experience in their coxswain skills, which allows them to sit facing the bow and and steer the boat and coordinate the power and rhythm of the rowers.

“They are here to first enjoy the warm weather, but they are also here to really get some personalised coaching,” said Horton, a native

from Massachusetts.

“We have three coaches with us who have specific coxswain experience and so they are working with the people who are talking and steering the boats.”

While here, Horton said the campers will do a lot of rowing as they talk and learn about how they can be more effective on the water as they engage with their partners in the boat.

“We are placing them in groups with persons they are not familiar with so they can get as much exposure teaming up with different people, both from the United States and the Bahamas.”

While they have some returning campers, Horton said there are some new faces that they are bringing in, fitting into what she described as an improved venue for the NRC since their last trip here in 2023.

“It’s really good to be here,” said Horton, who noted that the campers are all eager to learn and then to take back the knowledge they received to their respective clubs.

Two of the visiting campers expressed how enthused they are to be here in the Bahamas for the first time.

Brooks Bateman, who hails from New Jersey, said when he got here, he could only notice how fantastic the Bahamas is.

It was beyond his wildest dream.

“The water is so beautiful and the beaches are breathtaking,” he said.

“But the airport was messed up.”

Despite his mixed reaction to the Bahamas, Bateman said when he leaves, he hopes that he will be able to learn some valuable lessons about coxswain.

“It’s going to be fun trying to get to know everybody,” he pointed out.

As for Katlyn Corche, a 16-year-old from New Hampshire, the hospitality she received from the Bahamian people was second to none. She’s just eager to soak it all in.

“I hope to gain more knowledge about the whole process and how to analyse my coxswain experience,” she stated. “I’m just glad to be here and to get a chance to row on this beautiful water.”

Nick Rowett, the head coach of the NRC, headed by president Kyle Chea, welcomed the group back and indicated that this year’s trip will be more meaningful than the previous two.

“It’s been going very well. It’s fabulous to host overseas rowers in training camps in the Bahamas,” said Rowett, who has been here in the Bahamas coaching rowing since October, 2022 after he spent considerable time in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and South Africa. “Surely, it’s good for tourism because it’s too cold to race in the United States and Canada so people are always looking for warmer climates and so what better place than in the Bahamas.”

So far during the camo, Rowett said the Bahamian rowers have been able to interact with the visiting rowers and the coaches from some of the most prestigious rowing colleges and universities have been a part of it.

While the NRC is only providing the equipment and rowers, Rowett said Sparks Rowing has been a welcomed addition to the Bahamas at this time of the year.

Rowell noted that they have been able to give the local rowers a golden opportunity to improve their skills, especially those who are interested in coxswain.