Sports Calendar December 30

BAHAMAS BAPTIST SPORTS FEDERATION WALK/RUN

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is inviting the general public to participate in their Family Fun Run/Walk, scheduled for Saturday, January 11, starting at 6am from the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The walk will leave Jean Street and head north to Bernard Road, west on Bernard Road to Soldier Road, south on Soldier Road to Prince Charles Drive and east on Prince Charles Drive to Jean Street.

The run will leave Jean Street and head south to Prince Charles Drive, east to Fox Hill Road, north to Bernard Road and west to Jean Street.

The categories include female and male 15-and- under, 20-and-under, 40-and-under, 60-and-under and over-60. There will also be a Pastors/Ministers/Deacons’ division. Interested persons can contact Ann Thompson at 425-3557 or email ann837609@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 42-67265 or email stbbobo@gmail.com.

T-BIRD FLYERS TRACK & FIELD CLASSIC

THE T-Bird Flyers has announced that its 2025 T-Bird Flyers Track and Field Classic is scheduled for Friday, January 10, and Saturday, January 11 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium. Persons with any questions or concerns about registration or the schedule of events are asked to contact T-Bird Flyers’ head coach Foster Dorsett or competition director Bernard Newbold for more information.

BBSF SOFTBALL LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 1 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200.

The deadline for team registration with rosters and team payment is Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or email 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com.

PROVIDENCE BASKETBALL CLASSIC

THE Providence Basketball Club, headed by Kevin ‘KJ’ Johnson, has announced that its 24th Providence Christmas Invitational Basketball Tournament is being held from December 27-30 at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

The tournament got started at 9am on Friday and will wrap up tonight when the two champions will be crowned.

The tournament is designed for high school boys. The CI Gibson Rattlers are the defending champions in the senior boys division where it’s expected that 17 teams will participate this year.

The DW Davis Royals, coming off their victory over the weekend at the Three-Ounce Tournament in Grand Bahama, are the defending champions in the junior division where 12 teams are expected to participate.