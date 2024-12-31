30-year-old accused of molesting nine-year-old girl seven times

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl seven times over the summer.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Chequeal Martin on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and five counts of indecent assault.

Martin allegedly inappropriately touched a nine-year-old girl five times between June 17 and 21 in New Providence.

The defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the same girl on twice on August 2 and 3.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was also informed that he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and had to apply for bail before the higher court.

Martin claimed he was innocent and had a witness who could defend him. He also said that his son had recently died.

Magistrate Reckley advised him to be careful about what he says, adding it would be in his best interest to retain an attorney. The magistrate noted what he said and told him he would have a chance to inform the court about his witness when he filed a notice of alibi.

Martin continued by claiming the complainant’s father had “evil intentions” for him and that the charges were allegedly made to bring about his downfall.

The defendant said he was a law-abiding citizen. He claimed that if he were to be remanded, his family would be homeless as he is their sole provider.

Magistrate Reckley told him the Magistrate’s Court lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail.

The defendant will be remanded to prison until his VBI is served on May 1, 2025.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart and Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutors.