Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson resigns from police force as voice note probe passed to DPP

CHIEF Superintendent Michael Johnson, who had been on garden leave while a probe was carried out into leaked voice notes, has resigned from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The voice notes purported to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangment involving a senior police officer, a lawyer and two murdered men, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander had promised an update in the investigation this year - and a statement was issued on Tuesday, December 31. He said that the "complex, multifaceted and thorough invesigation" had advanced, and that the file was in the hands of Director of Public Prosecution Cordell Frazier.

He said the file had been sent on Friday, December 20, as had been previously reported, and that further information had been requested and was provided on Monday.

Commissioner Fernander, who is due to be replaced in his post by Shanta Knowles on Friday following his own resignation, said: "Chief Supt Johnson has resigned from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. I have referred the matters involving other officers, uncovered during this investigation, to the incoming Deputy Commissioner of Police, who has responsibility for discipline.

"We await the recommendation from the DPP."