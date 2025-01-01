Two men plead not guilty to armed robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men denied their involvement in a string of armed robberies in New Providence that occurred last summer.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Thomas Johnson and Claude Gaitor of armed robbery.

Johnson appeared virtually from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, while Gaitor appeared in person while out on bail.

Johnson faced an additional armed robbery charge.

The pair while armed with a handgun allegedly robbed a man of $1,000 cash on June 30.

Johnson is further alleged to have robbed Alfred Johnson at gunpoint of $150 in cash and his Honda Fit valued at $5,000 on June 14.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Johnson claimed he was being framed for the offense.

Both accused also requested a court-appointed attorney.

Justice Thompson warned the defendant not to be casual about his bail when he appeared confused about his next court date.

The accused matters were transferred to Justice Jeanine Weech Gomez for trial.