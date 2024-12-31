‘Insufficient evidence to charge Moxey murder suspect in other unsolved cases’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said they lack sufficient evidence to charge Chris Ferguson, the 38-year-old man accused of murdering and sexually assaulting 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, in connection with four unsolved murders in Grand Bahama, despite information he provided during questioning.

Chief Superintendent Anton Rahming, head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), confirmed yesterday that Ferguson shared details related to several other cases spanning more than a decade. He emphasised that investigations are ongoing and no charges have been filed regarding these matters.

Police took the man to Grand Bahama to investigate the information he gave.

While police are unable to confirm any confessions, they highlighted Ferguson’s role in leading investigators to Adriel’s school backpack, a discovery described as a significant breakthrough in her case. Adriel’s family positively identified the backpack.

“We are satisfied that the suspect has directed us to crucial evidence, which has strengthened our case,” Chief Supt Rahming said, adding that DNA specimens related to Adriel’s murder have been sent overseas for expedited testing.

Despite Ferguson’s alleged connections to the unsolved Grand Bahama murders and an additional case in New Providence, police reiterated that no formal confessions have been obtained.

“There is information, but no formal confession to these cases,” Chf Supt Rahming clarified.

Authorities declined to disclose details about the four other cases linked to Ferguson’s claims.

When questioned about a previous suspect in Adriel’s murder, Chf Supt Rahming confirmed that the man, who struggled with severe mental health issues, had been released from the investigation after being held at Sandilands Rehabilitation Center.

Chf Supt Rahming also addressed concerns regarding interrogation protocols, stressing that Ferguson shared his information voluntarily.

“Our investigators are trained professionals,” he said. “The suspect shared this information voluntarily after officers presented relevant evidence to him.”

“We’re looking into cases that go back ten years or more,” Chf Supt Rahming said, adding that, unlike Adriel’s case, those matters do not appear to involve sexual assault. “Our team is working tirelessly to bring these investigations to a conclusion.”

Adriel Moxey was found partially clothed in bushes off Faith Avenue South on November 20; her death