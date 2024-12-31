Man charged with having a firearm with intent to endanger life

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN denied endangering a man’s life with a gun last December.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Kevin “Shadow” Glinton, 33, with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Glinton allegedly threatened the life of Mark Davis Jr with a black handgun on December 7, 2023 in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Glinton requested that the court appoint him an attorney.

The defendant was informed that his trial is slated for June 2 through 6 2025.

He was also told this case management date is on March 19, 2025.

His pretrial hearing is set for May 7, 2025.

Glinton was told to write down his court dates or risk his bail being revoked for missing court.