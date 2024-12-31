Man charged with raping woman on Boxing Day

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 46-year-old man was remanded to custody yesterday after being accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in her home on Boxing Day.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Carlon Cartwright on a charge of rape.

The defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent in her home on Cooper’s Terrace at 11.40pm on December 26, 2024.

Cartwright is reportedly known to the alleged victim.

He was informed that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Before being remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, the defendant was allowed a brief moment with his mother in court.

Cartwright’s VBI is scheduled to be served on April 24, 2025.

Barry Sawyer represented the accused.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart and Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutors.