PETER YOUNG: Remembering the horror of the tsunami

By PETER YOUNG

Sociologists engaged in the study of people’s behaviour say that the world has become almost inured to natural disasters. That is because what are generally known as natural hazard events – for example, earthquakes, hurricanes and typhoons, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions, blizzards, floods and droughts - are so often unpredictable but nonetheless inevitable at some time or another.

To live daily in perpetual fear of the deadly consequences of something that may or may not happen and, anyway, may not affect one individually, is impossible if people are to remain sufficiently calm and composed to conduct their daily lives in an ordered manner. Thus, the mind tells itself that, even if it happens, “it won’t happen to me”.

Here in The Bahamas, this can be the case for the six-month period of the hurricane season when the citizens of our extensive archipelago live in a constant state of uncertainty while at the same time living normally nonetheless. The collective sigh of relief in the nation at the end of the relatively peaceful 2024 hurricane season was practically audible. But, if by chance a disaster does strike, like the maximum Category 5 Hurricane Dorian that hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019 and caused unprecedented death and destruction, in order to retain the required stability and calm for rational thought, people also need to be reassured in advance of the existence locally of the means to take preemptive or preparatory action, and to deal with the consequences of any such event.

Furthermore, when a disaster happens, be it close to home or far off in some distant part of the world, it is a characteristic of human nature invariably to empathise with those affected and share their suffering vicariously, however indirectly that might be. With today’s instantaneous communications, and on the thesis that bad news travels fast, it seems that one hears of a disaster somewhere around the world on practically a daily basis.

Such thoughts were uppermost in my mind, when reading reports in the UK press last week about the 20th anniversary of the deadly Indian Ocean tsunami on Boxing Day in 2004. It was a catastrophic event that wreaked havoc particularly in Indonesia - one of the main cities of which, Banda Aceh, was largely destroyed - Thailand, Sri Lanka and India. It created unspeakable devastation, killing more than 230,000 people, both tourists, other visitors and local people across a dozen different countries. This tsunami was classified as the biggest of modern times and one of the deadliest and most devastating natural disasters in history. It was summed up by four words – destruction, loss, death and grief.

Survivors who were badly traumatised by such a shocking experience provided vivid eye-witness accounts of what happened. They described the situation of the sea, without warning, receding a long way from the shore – some said as far as a mile out to sea - early on the morning of Boxing Day before coming roaring back a short time later and turning paradise into a living hell on earth. One eye-witness called it a colossal tidal wave and frothing mass of water that swept away everything and everyone in its path while, even hours later, there were fears of a second wave to come. It was later determined that this huge upheaval was triggered by a large (9.2 magnitude) undersea earthquake off the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia.

Hardened Western journalists reported that confronted by the wholesale destruction of buildings and heavy death toll with bodies lying everywhere, the surrounding scene was heartbreaking. But people had shown amazing resilience in reacting to the unstoppable force of nature.

A little research shows that tsunami is a Japanese word defined as a wave or series of waves in a body of water, generally in an ocean but also in a large lake, that has been displaced by an underwater explosion or disturbance of some kind, usually an earthquake or volcanic eruption. Of varying intensity, tsunamis occur relatively frequently in Japan and in the Pacific Ocean affecting Hawaii and Alaska. One occurred off the Dominican Republic in 1946. But the experts say none has ever been recorded in The Bahamas.

The biggest tsunami in history was in 1958 in Alaska. A wave, estimated to be 1,700 foot high, inundated a five-square mile area around it. But, though destroying vegetation and wildlife, only two human fatalities were recorded. By contrast, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed the most people in the history of such disasters.

While reading the comments of those who experienced it in one way or another, I was struck by their positivity, after such a traumatic and shocking experience, in clearing up the damage and rebuilding. As a demonstration of the toughness and resilience of the local people, there also seems to have been an emphasis on learning from the experience and being better prepared in the future, notably developing an improved early warning system. For the record, the history books say that the undersea earthquake that precipitated the Indian Ocean tsunami was the most powerful one ever in Asia and the third strongest since modern seismography began as long ago as 1900.

Change inevitable for wine producers

To my eye, it would be barely credible if it had not appeared in a serious publication of the UK press. Under the headline ‘Alcohol-free wine has arrived in France’, an article was published recently saying that in the vineyards of Bordeaux the “unspeakable” had become the “drinkable”. Wine estates were now contemplating the alcohol-free bottle of wine, with many in France predicting a revolution in the wine world.

The reason for any doubt is that France has always been regarded as a country synonymous with fine wine, with viticulture going back more than 2000 years after originally having been introduced to the country by the Greeks and Italians. The Bordeaux region in the west of the country has always been considered by some as the wine capital of the world due to its extensive production of high-quality wines and its acknowledged influence on the global wine industry. Then, of course, there is the Burgundy region and the Loire Valley together with Beaujolais premier grand cru wines. At one stage, Beaujolais was particularly popular in neighbouring Britain after the clever and effective marketing strategy of the annual contrived race to get its first production of the year – Beaujolais nouveau - on to dinner tables in London.

Despite all this, a Google search reveals that far from being a joke it is reported that alcohol-free wine may indeed become a reality in France, with some wine growers indicating that what has been seen as yesterday’s heresy ought now to be regarded as an opportunity instead.

It may be worth noting that what was claimed to be another huge change in France, but of far less significance than the introduction of alcohol-free wine, was the change from corks in bottles to screwcaps. This seemed to be another heresy because, in France, it was always claimed that people were used to the ritual of tasting a good bottle of wine by first removing the cork and listening to the sound that made – the “plop”of a popping cork. True or not, according to reports, a few years ago more and more wine growers were said to be opting for the screwcap to close their wine bottles. Indeed, it now seems that screwcaps may even be preferred because they allow in little or no air whereas corks are porous (although some experts maintain that is not necessarily harmful). They are also easier to remove. What is more, I found it interesting that use of screwcaps by French producers goes back to 1959.

A little research reveals that the French wine world is in some difficulty overall. There is reported to be a decline in consumption of what has been considered as the country’s national drink. There has been a gradual disappearance of wine from the national dinner table – though I suspect that is something of an exaggeration - while younger people turn to beer, more and more of which has become non-alcoholic. However, it is said that that for older people, brought up with wine always on the table, consumption of it with a meal is an essential part of their “patrimoine” or cultural heritage.

For the purists, who are less interested in tradition and heritage than their taste buds, what may matter most is the degree of success by the producers in replicating the experience of drinking a traditional wine with alcohol so that the aficionado or connoisseur can continue to enjoy the genuine wine characteristics of bouquet, tannins, fruits and balance. So, presumably, much will depend on whether the latest methods of removing the alcohol will work satisfactorily.

Only time will tell. But, reportedly, at the Saint-Emilion estate in the Bordeaux wine region one third of the chateau’s current sales are already non-alcoholic brands. So, perhaps yesterday’s heresy really will become tomorrow’s opportunity.

Gratitude and appreciation

It is said that, as the human body ages, one of the first faculties to be affected is memory. But that is usually the short-term memory. So one can perhaps remember something which happened at school more than fifty years ago but can’t recall what one had for breakfast earlier the same day. The humorists maintain, however, that this is nothing to worry about since things were always better in the good old days –- even at school - and it is good to be able to remember them so vividly.

Such an attitude has always seemed to me to be somewhat skewed because one has no option but to live in the present and it makes sense to appreciate what one has. Doing so, argues Sir John Templeton in his splendid book entitled Discovering the Laws of Life, requires thanksgiving which is a creative force. If practised regularly and consistently, he says, it will create more good in one’s life and “leads to having more to be thankful for”. But so many delight in finding fault and carping about things that do not matter much in everyday life rather than being genuinely grateful for the positive things in their lives.

That said, at this time of year people tend to look forward to the next one with a feeling of optimism and belief that this milestone may bring better times with it. There tend to be endless homilies by well-meaning individuals encouraging others to pursue what Americans call an attitude of gratitude. They also advise insomniacs to count their blessings instead of sheep - and many also contend that another year is a time to repair cherished relationships which, for one reason or another, may have gone wrong but deserve to be put right again.

So, in that spirit and with gratitude for the good things in life, all best wishes to everybody for a Happy New Year.