Search for man who went overboard from cruise ship near Long Island ‘fruitless’

POLICE on Friday launched a search for a 51-year-old male American tourist who went overboard from a cruise ship near Clarence Town, Long Island.

Police were reportedly notified of the incident shortly after 10am on Friday. Sometime earlier, around 3pm, the victim reportedly became distressed and jumped from a balcony into the sea despite attempts to restrain him.

Police said that efforts by OPBAT and the cruise ship personnel to find the man had proved fruitless.