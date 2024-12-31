Suspect in Adriel rape and murder charged

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 38-year-old man was remanded to custody yesterday after being accused of the sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Chris Ferguson on charges of murder, unlawful sexual intercourse, and unlawful detention for the purpose of sexual intercourse.

During his arraignment in a packed courtroom, the defendant stood with his hands clasped behind his back, holding a black piece of cloth.

Ferguson allegedly abducted Adriel Moxey, sexually assaulted her, and then killed her on November 18, 2024, in New Providence.

The victim’s body was discovered on November 20, 2024, in bushes off a track road near Faith Avenue. She was found wearing only a shirt, with a piece of cloth around her throat.

Police reports state that the victim was strangled to death.

After acknowledging that he understood the charges, Ferguson was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Ferguson requested a court-appointed lawyer. Magistrate Reckley assured him that a public attorney would be assigned when his case is heard in the Supreme Court.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on May 1, 2025.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart and Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutors.