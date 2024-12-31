Teen accused of aiding and abetting Bernard Road barber shop shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of aiding and abetting the New Horizon Hair Cutz shooting on Bernard Road, which claimed the lives of two men earlier this month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Alyden Pelecanos on two counts of abetment to commit murder.

The defendant allegedly aided and abetted the perpetrators of the fatal shooting at a barber shop that resulted in the deaths of Marlon Darling and another man on December 21, 2024.

Police reports indicate that two gunmen entered the business armed with high-powered weapons and opened fire before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

A seven-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds to his legs during the incident but was successfully treated in hospital.

Two others were also injured in the shooting.

The main suspects remain at large.

Pelecanos was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Raquel Huyler, the defendant’s attorney, claimed her client was beaten while in custody and required hospitalisation. Ms Huyler also said that Pelecanos has a heart condition requiring medication and requested he be seen by a doctor while in prison.

Magistrate Reckley assured her that the court would make the necessary recommendations for Pelecanos while he is remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart, one of the prosecutors, declined to comment on the alleged police abuse.

The defendant was allowed a brief moment with his parents before being taken into remand.

Pelecanos’ VBI is scheduled to be served on April 24, 2025.

Inspector Deon Barr also served as a prosecutor.