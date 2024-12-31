Tribune Sports’ Teams of the Year

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE year 2024 could not be concluded without taking a look back at the tremendous performances of our teams that competed in the various international events.

Highlighting the performances was the men’s national basketball team that came within nine points of becoming the first team to qualify for the Olympic Games as they earned The Tribune Sports Department’s Team of the Year. The team, coached by National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco, fell short in the championship game in Valencia, Spain, losing to host Spain 86-78 on July 7.

Had the team, led by the NBA’s trio of Deandre Ayton, Chavano “Buddy” Hield and Eric Gordon, along with rising star Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe Jr, pull off the victory, the Bahamas would have had a chance to compete in the Olympics in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11. It was considered the most talented team that the Bahamas Basketball Federation assembled and it showed in their performances, despite the fact that they played without the services of another NBA player, Kai Jones.

Kudos must be given to the entire squad that also included Fran co Miller, Travis Munnings, Donavan Freeman, Lourawls Nairn, Kentwan Smith, Deyton Albury, Samuel Hunter and Jaraun Burrows, who all made their contribution in one way or the other.

Joining DeMaro on the coaching staff were Mikhail McLean, Moses Johnson and Mychal Thompson with Lynden Rose Jr as the manager.

The team was assembled following the success of the team at the FIBA Americas Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Argentina in August, 2023 when the Bahamas stunned Argentina 82-75 in the championship game.

As the federation prepares for the process for the next games, scheduled for July 14-30 in Los Angeles, California, some of these players may not be available.

But there’s a number of players in the pipeline, who are eagerly looking forward to helping the Bahamas take the next leap to competing in the games.

Hopefully, the Bahamas Olympic Committee will not have basketball, but possibly teams from baseball/softball, rugby sevens and volleyball, either indoor or beach, make up the contingent to represent the country along with the traditional sports like athletics (track and field), swimming, boxing and sailing.

2. CARIFTA swimming - six-peat

Bahamas Aquatics, led by president Algernon Cargill, celebrated with another dominating performance in winning their sixth straight CARIFTA Swimming Championships for the runner-up spot on The Tribune’s list.

Head coach Travano McPhee, a former CARIFTA swimmer, has been a part of the previous five teams that hoisted the championship trophy, but he indicated that this was the most exciting games that he’s been a part of.

The latest achievement came at home over the Easter holiday weekend in the newly refurbished Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex where The Bahamas accumulated a total of 1,096.50 points, well ahead of second place finisher Cayman Islands with 660.

In the medal count, Team Bahamas racked up 102 medals, including 34 gold, 39 silver and 29 brone with Trinidad & Tobago trailing with 56 (24 gold, 15 silver and 17 brone) in second place.

While there were some outstanding performances, courageous awards went to Bahamian swimmer Donald Saunders, whose father passed away just before the games started and Grenada’s Sara Dowdan, whose father died during the games as he was cheering her on.

All things considered, the Bahamas produced some outstanding feats at the games from competitors such as Ellie Gibson, Tristin Ferguson, Tresten Hepburn, Marvin Johnson, Harold Simmons, William Fsrrington, Christon Joseph, Elle Theberge, Alissa Ferguson, Isabella Cuccurullo, Rhanishka Gibbs and Tiah Seymour, just to name a few.

Credit must also go to McPhee’s supporting cast on the coaching staff that included Camron Bruney, David Del Cuato, Mancer Roberts Jr. and Allan Murray.

The focus for Bahamas Aquatics now switches to Trinidad & Tobago as Team Bahamas go for “seventh heaven” over the Easter holiday in 2025, the same island for the hosting of the CARIFTA track and field.

Hopefully, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will double the pleasure in providing the charter flight to the twin islands for the dual competition.

3. Cricket men’s team

Congratulations to the Bahamas Cricket Association men’s national team that advanced to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T-20 World Cup Regional Americas Qualifier.

They did it at the subregional qualifiers hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from December 6-16, clinching the third qualification spot, wrapping up the first phase of qualification with a 6-2 win/loss record in a nine-team field.

Bermuda closed out the sub regional qualifier with an unblemished 7-0 win/loss record, followed by the Cayman Islands with a 6-2 win/loss record.

BCF’s president Greg Taylor commended the efforts of Team Bahamas as they bounced back from a dismal fifth place finish at last year’s qualifiers.

Team Bahamas, captained by Marc Taylor, was coached by Andy Moles, the renowned coach from England, who has been working with the BCA for the past three years.

Other members of the team were Julio Jemison, Javelle FGallimore, Kavon Hinds, Dwight Weakley Sr and Jr, Rudolph Fox, Festus Benn, Sandeep Goud, Ranford Davson, Antonio Harris, Ashok Nair, Romaine Smith and Eugene Duff.

During the tournament, Team Bahamas reeled off four straight wins against Brazil, the host country Argentina, Belize and Panama to kickstart the competition.

Team Bahamas secured the final qualification spot with a victory by 24 runs against Mexico on Monday. The team won the matchup 95/9-71/10.

The only two losses for Team Bahamas during the subregional qualifier came against Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

The BCA will now make preparations for the regional final set for the summer of 2025 where they will join Canada who received a bye due to participation in the previous T20 World Cup.

The winner of the last qualification round will meet the United States and West Indies in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February to March in 2026.

Note: On behalf of the Sports Department at The Tribune, we wish to extend a Happy New Year to The Bahamas with more fantastic performances from Team Bahamas in 2025.



