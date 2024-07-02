Adena Webster named brand ambassador for Akka Boost water

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ADENA Webster, one of the bright young prospects for the future of the women’s basketball programme in the Bahamas, has been awarded for what she’s doing now.

The 18-year-old Webster just completed her freshman year at the University of Temple where she is majoring in health professions with plans to become a physical therapist.

But she was named as the brand ambassador for Alka Boost, the first Bahamian selected to promote the company’s products via social media.

If necessary, she would be in attendance to increase brand awareness and sales for the product.

The deal was secured on June 27 through Paradise Hoops, an organisation that Webster also serves as an ambassador.

“Being an athlete, I thought it would be important to represent a water company from The Bahamas,” Webster said. “Not only has it never been done but this is a dream come true. I am truly blessed and grateful that Alka Boost gave me this incredible opportunity.”

Coming off her freshman year, Webster averaged 23.4 points with 10 rebounds and assists per game and she was named the 2A Player of the Year in the state of Florida.

Webster said it’s just the beginning.

“My future plans will always include keeping God first, having faith and staying dedicated while I continue to strive for greatness,” she stated.

“A big goal of mine is to become a physical therapist with plans to open my own practice. I will continue to open doors for others behind me, while using my platform to represent the brands I am associated with in a positive way.”



