Bahamas girls sport 2-0 record in pool play after beating Bermuda

THE Bahamas girls’ team have a 2-0 record in pool play after winning today over Bermuda.

The talented team of Marina Bostwick, Danielle Saunders and Ellie Nash have won 2-1 over Bermuda.

Saunders did not give up a game, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Bostwick, playing in the number one position, also got the win 6-0, 6-2.

Saunders and Ellie Nash teamed up and played hard but lost 4-6, 3-6.

Nonetheless, The Bahamas would win the tie 2-1 vs Bermuda.

The team won over the Dominican Republic 3-0 and will have two more matches in their pool versus Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic team 1 - the host nation has two teams in the competition.

On the boys’ side, the team has put in a strong effort despite being 0-2 in pool play. The team consists of Kingston Rees, Harrison Van Onselen, Oliver Van Onselen and Coach Marvin Rolle.

Harrison Van Onselen came out yesterday victorious versus the host nation Dominican Republic 6-2, 6-4. Rees played hard but came up short in his singles. It came down to doubles once again with the Van Onselen brothers teaming up and they played hard but lost 1-6, 5-7.

Yesterday, the team played Bermuda and it came down to doubles where they lost 1-2.

The Bahamas boys team is now 0-2 but will have some more chances to display their talent as they face Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico next.

The BLTA wishes both teams much success as they continue to play strong.