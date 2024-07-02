CG Atlantic unveils portraits of five PMs under the theme of ‘50 Year of Leadership’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

CG Atlantic unveiled the portraits of the five prime ministers of The Bahamas under the theme “50 Years of Leadership”.

The portraits of Sir Lynden Pindling, Perry Christie, Hubert Ingraham, Dr Hubert Minnis and Philip “Brave” Davis are displayed on the Collins Avenue hills, between Second and Third Terrance.

Dr Minnis, who attended the event, said he never dreamed his photo would be on display on Collins Wall, given its significance.

“I passed this hill regularly going to Princess Margret to perform delivery or see patients or Doctor’s Hospital, but who would have dreamt that coming across this hill that one day I will see my photo on this hill,” he said.

The artwork was completed by celebrity artist Jamaal Rolle, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity and said the project was completed over the past six months.

“I am most proud of doing portraits of prime ministers of my country,” he said. “As a young man, I used to draw in the dirt, and I always had a dream that one day people would look at my heart as something as significant, and to be able to produce art and be recognised in such a way is vindication for hard work.”