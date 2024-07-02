Chief Justice Winder reveals Court Services Council’s board of directors

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





CHIEF Justice Sir Ian Winder revealed the appointees to the Court Services Council’s board of directors after the Court Services Act came into effect yesterday.

Sir Ian hailed the move as a significant step forward in the modernisation and efficiency of the judicial system.

The bill was tabled by the Davis administration last October to enhance the independence of the judiciary, allowing it to control its financial and administrative affairs.

The bill establishes a Court Services Council responsible for supporting judicial officers, appointing staff as needed, providing training for judicial officers and ensuring employee adherence to workplace policies.

The chief executive officer would be the council’s principal administrator and subject to the directions of the board of directors of the council.

In addition to Sir Ian, board members include Court of Appeal president Jon Isaacs; Bar Association president Khalil Parker; Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley; Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns; Supreme Court Registrar Constance Delancy; Herbert Cash, CPA; Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson and Court of Appeal registrar Kristina Wallace Whitfield.

“The Board of Directors of the council will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Act and developing the initial infrastructure of the Council,” Sir Ian said. “Their collective expertise and commitment to justice will be invaluable as we work towards a more effective and responsive judicial system.”

“We extend our gratitude to all those who contributed to the development and passage of this important legislation.”