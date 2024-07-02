Coroner’s Inquest into police-involved killing of American teen is ninth for the year

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A FIVE person jury was empanelled as the inquest into the 2017 police-involved killing of 15-year-old American Gino Evante Finley on Prince Charles Drive began.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux presided as the jury was selected to hear testimony in the inquiry.

Police claimed the deceased and accomplices were involved in an armed robbery of the QVS pharmacy in the Seagrape Shopping Plaza at 11am on May 23, 2017, when officers responded and killed the deceased after a gun battle between them and the suspects.

Finley was a tenth-grade student at RM Bailey Senior High School.

This will be the ninth police-involved killing inquest this year.

Last month, jurors returned a finding of justifiable homicide for the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rashando Gibson on Goggle Eye Road on July 1, 2022.

Six of the completed inquests this year have returned findings of justifiable homicide, with only two returning findings of homicide by manslaughter.

Coroner’s inquests do not determine criminal liability.

K Melvin Munroe represents the officers in this inquest.

David Cash represents the deceased’s estate.

Angelo Whitfield will marshal the evidence when testimony begins.