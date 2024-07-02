Man accused of indecent exposure ordered to psychological evaluation

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to get psychological evaluation after he was accused of exposing himself to a woman in Culbert’s Hill last week.
Magistrate Anishka Pennerman charged Keyrico Linden, 36, with indecent exposure and unlawful possession.
Linden allegedly exposed himself to Genette Saint-Vill to insult her on June 28.
Linden is also accused of having a black Epic battery reasonably suspected of being stolen that day on Prince Charles Drive.
After the defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges, his bail was set at $800 for each.
Magistrate Pennerman advised him to get mental evaluation while he is on release.
His trial begins on August 29.
