Man accused of indecent exposure ordered to psychological evaluation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was ordered to get psychological evaluation after he was accused of exposing himself to a woman in Culbert’s Hill last week.

Magistrate Anishka Pennerman charged Keyrico Linden, 36, with indecent exposure and unlawful possession.

Linden allegedly exposed himself to Genette Saint-Vill to insult her on June 28.

Linden is also accused of having a black Epic battery reasonably suspected of being stolen that day on Prince Charles Drive.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges, his bail was set at $800 for each.

Magistrate Pennerman advised him to get mental evaluation while he is on release.

His trial begins on August 29.