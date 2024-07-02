Man sentenced to two and a half years prison for having gun and ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison yesterday after he was found guilty of having a loaded gun in his home in Palmetto Point Eleuthera in 2021.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly presided as the possession of an unlicensed fireman and possession of ammunition trial of Calvin Johnson, 38, concluded.

Police reportedly found a black .40 Smith & Wesson Springfield Model 40C pistol and ten rounds of ammunition in the defendant’s bedroom on October 9, 2021.

After reviewing the evidence against Johnson, Magistrate Kelly found him guilty of the offence.

While speaking in his defence prior to sentencing, the defendant mentioned that he had recently become a father.

The magistrate sentenced him to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Johnson was informed of his right to appeal sentencing within seven days.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.