ORGANISERS pleased with turnout at Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation Fun Run/Walk race

DUE to the weather, the Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation had to reschedule its Fun Run/Walk race from June 15 to June 29. But newly appointed president Wellington Sears said they were quite pleased with the turnout.

He noted their executives were really pleased with the cross section of persons from the community, who participated in the event that started at Goodman’s Bay and traveled towards BahaMar Hotel. From there, they turned north toward the former site known as “Melia” before they turned around and headed back to Goodsman Bay.

While the registration was free, the BBWF, headed by Wellington ‘Cat’ Sears, received a donation from persons who contributed to the expenses for Team Bahamas traveling to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships later this year.

Interested persons wishing to make a contribution to the BBWFF are urged to contact Sears at 557-2600.