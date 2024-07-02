Police searching for thieves that tried to break into ATM at Golden Gates Super Value

POLICE in New Providence are aggressively searching for the culprits behind yesterday’s break-in at Super Value’s Golden Gates Store.

Police said they were called to the Balloui Hill Road South establishment shortly before 5am on Monday.

Thieves reportedly smashed the eastern glass doors to gain entry to steal the store’s ATM.

The incident damaged the store, including the ATM, which is still operable.

The cost of the damages is unclear.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.