The sports calendar

SOFTBALL

NPSA ACTON

AFTER taking a break over the weekend for the funeral service for the late Renee “Sunshine” Curry-Davis, the New Providence Softball Association will be back in action this week with the following games on tap in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Tuesday

7pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs

UB Mingoes (L)

8:30 pm Chances Mighty Mitts vs

Renegades (M)

Wednesday

7pm - Black Scorpions vs

Sunshine Auto Wildcats (L)

8:30pm - UB Mingoes vs

R&N Operators (L)

Thursday

7pm - Johnson Lady Truckers vs

Black Scorpions (L)

8:30pm - Renegades vs

Chances Mighty Mitts(M)

SOFTBALL

BBSF TOURNAMENT

THE newly formed Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation has pushed back its Co-Ed Softball Invitational Tournament to Saturday, July 6 at the Charles W. Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The tournament was delayed from starting on Saturday, June 22, due to the passing of the federation’s director of track and field, Renee “Sunshine” Davis, of Golden Gates Native Baptist Church.The registration fee is $200 per team that will include a maximum of 28 players, including the manager and coach. Interested persons are urged to contact federation president Brent Stubbs at 426-71265 or tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 for more information.

BASEBALL

FORD CAMP

THE Mario Ford Summer Baseball Camp started yesterday and is scheduled to run through July 12 at Windsor Park. The camp will be held daily from 9am to 1pm. It’s opened to boys and girls ages 7-15 years old. For more information, persons can contact Ford at 556-0993.

PEACE ON DA

STREETS

BASKETBALL

THE annual Peace On Da Streets Basketball Classic, dubbed “Shooting Hoops instead of Guns,” is scheduled for July 15-21 at the Michael ‘Scooter Reid” Basketball Center at the Hope Center.

All games start at 6pm daily. Categories include 12-and-under, 16-and-under, 20-and-under, government ministry, church and open divisions. The event is being promoted by Guardian Radio and Radio House Outreach.

CLERGY VS

POLITICIANS

AS part of the Peace ON Da Streets Classic, organisers will once again stage the showdown between members of the Clergy against the Members of Parliament.

The game is scheduled for 8pm Sunday, July 21 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.