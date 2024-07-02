Two men charged with armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





TWO men were behind bars yesterday after they were accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Richard McKinney, 21 and Albert Ferguson, 21, with armed robbery.

The pair, while armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed Evencua Joseph of her $4000 burgundy 2011 Nissan Cube on June 24.

The defendants were informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are served on October 3.

Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.