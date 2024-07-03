Consumer Protection warns buyers over fraudulent Japanese car sales scams

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Consumer Protection Commission has seen a disturbing surge in fraudulent activities involving the importation of Japanese vehicles.

In the scheme, cars are sold to multiple buyers, creating disputes that ultimately result in substantial financial losses, the commission said in a press statement yesterday.

It is not clear whether law enforcement has intervened to investigate the matter.

“Most recently, Bahamian consumers have been targeted by scammers purporting to be legitimate representatives of Japanese vehicle importers,” the commission said. “These fraudsters hope to capitalise on the unawareness of the Bahamian public, ultimately leading to significant financial losses and unavoidable ownership disputes.”

In the scheme, consumers buy vehicles from a local dealer who promises to import the car with an agreed 50 percent deposit and with the understanding that the other half of the balance would be paid when the car reaches this country.

Once the 50 percent deposit is paid, the vehicle is then shipped, and the buyer receives the shipping confirmation along with a copy of the respective landing bill.

The commission said: “During transit, the vehicle(s) is/are then sold again to another buyer or multiple buyers in The Bahamas. After the vehicle(s) land(s) in The Bahamas, all parties having a legitimate interest in the same vehicle(s) present themselves to the respective shipping companies claiming ownership, consequently creating disputes and ultimately resulting in substantial financial losses.”