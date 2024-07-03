Gas station operator confident ATM safe

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A prominent gas station operator yesterday voiced confidence that his security systems will deter criminals from trying to repeat the Super Value Golden Gates automated teller machine (ATM) break-in.

Vasco Bastian, the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association’s vice-president, who operates the Esso East Street and Soldier Road location, said business owners can “never be too cautious” and stressed the importance of investing in security services and equipment to ward-off criminals and ensure the safety of staff and clients.

He said: “We have no concern at all. We are a secure environment and we are open 24 hours, seven days a week. So being vulnerable in that right, I don’t see that as a concern at all.

“You can never be too cautious, but I don’t think that’s a concern for us at all. We have all the necessary cameras, alarm systems, everything in place to ward off that type of suggestion or idea by any criminal. We have all of our security measures in place, 100 percent, to make sure that our customers and staff are safe. That’s our number one priority.”

A manager at another retail location that houses ATM machines told Tribune Business that they are concerned about the Super Value break-in and management is currently looking at ways to increase security at the location.

Thieves smashed the eastern glass doors to gain entry to Super Value to steal the store’s ATM but ultimately failed. The incident damaged the store, including the ATM, which is still operable. Police said they were called to the Blue Hill Road South store shortly before 5am on Monday.

Debra Symonette, Super Value’s president, told Tribune Business the damages could cost $5,000 or more and the 13-store supermarket chain is now assessing how to further upgrade security at all its outlets in a bid to prevent such incidents re-occurring.

The method used to break down Super Value’s doors and walls has become increasingly common in nations such as the US and UK, where criminals either employ so-called ‘ram raiding’ - driving a vehicle into a business premises - or use use tow cables, ropes and other devices attached to powerful autos to rip off and tear down security measures so they can break into stores and other assets.

“It’s something we see on TV and you never think it happens here. Here we go. It’s happened,” Ms Symonette said. “They’re [ATMs] so convenient for the customer. I’d hate to discontinue having them in the stores. It’s a pain to have people do stuff like that just to get to those machines.”

ATMs suddenly appear to have become a major target for criminals, this newspaper having been shown a damaged Bank of The Bahamas machine that criminals broke into at a location said to be Bargain City. Ms Symonette, confirming she had heard about this, said: “I guess it’s a pretty common thing now.

Ms Symonette voiced optimism that the police will be able to catch the Golden Gates culprits, saying she was “pretty confident” based on the quality and coverage of surveillance videos.

“I guess we’re going to have to reinforce the security we have,” she said of the wider Super Value chain. “We’re going to have to install more cameras so that in the event of anything like this happening we will be able to see what really went on and track the culprits easier. We’ve just got to try to build back stronger and try to make sure that it’s reinforced against whatever force may be applied.

“I am concerned because you just have to be so careful about how to protect yourself every day. It’s something new, and you see so much happening around you and you wonder am I next. You’re just waiting and wondering and all you can do is try and protect yourself as best as possible and the police are able to catch up with these people doing all this crime.”