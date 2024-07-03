GBPA to revoke occupancy for Lucayan Towers south

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





The Grand Bahama Port Authority said it would revoke the occupancy certificate of Lucayan Towers South because of long-standing unresolved code violations and safety hazards at the condominium complex.

With the safety of occupants a priority, the authority said there has been “no significant progress” in the scope of work to repair the structure since July 2023.

The Building Development Services Department at the GBPA issued an official update yesterday and owners attended a meeting at 6pm at the complex to discuss the situation.

Delvin McDonald, whose mother owns a unit on the sixth floor, said the news is sad.

“I am here on her behalf and it’s sad because we have money invested here,” he told reporters.

He said the condo is an investment for his family, who travels back and forth to Grand Bahama, and they would not be happy to lose their investment.

Although the building needs repairs, Mr McDonald believes it is still safe to occupy.

“The building is a little rundown, but inside is liveable. I don’t go on the balcony,” he said.

Mr McDonald said the elevators are working in the building, which looks rundown from the outside, also has power and running water.

It is unclear how many people live at the complex.

Malik Wood said he would not feel good about leaving because he has lived in the building since age six.

He said the building had been deteriorating for a long time.

“You could see it was coming because over time, everything just started to decline,” he said.

On July 14, 2023, the Building Development Services Department issued a final notice to the Condominium Board at Lucayan Towers South over its failure to address longstanding code violations and serious safety hazards.

The boars was given 30 days to present a tangible plan of action to remediate several building code violations, or the GBPA would revoke the Certificate of Occupancy.

The board submitted a proposed plan for structural and related work to the building within the 30-day timeframe.

However, the GBPA said the proposed plan was reviewed, and items of concern were highlighted and communicated to the board for their immediate attention. In Sept 2023, the board submitted a revised plan, committing to provide a detailed scope of work and a timeline for commencing the necessary work once approved.

“In the spirit of cooperation and the deep concern for the residents affected, the Building Development Services Department provided an extension for the remaining submission. However, to date, the scope of work remains outstanding, and there has been no significant progress,” the authority said.

“As a result, the Building Development Services Department is now forced to escalate its original plan, which includes revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy for the building to safeguard its residents.”

The GBPA said the safety of the occupants of Lucayan Towers South remains a top priority and it is committed to taking the necessary and required action to ensure that the residents have access to a safe and hazard-free place to live.

The GBPA said it has shared its concerns and challenges with central government, seeking help for residents who may need social services intervention.