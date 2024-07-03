Man and woman charged with having loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A DOMINICAN man and woman were granted bail yesterday after they were accused of having a loaded gun in New Providence.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Yewill AS Moretta, 31, and Smarlin ET Valdez, 27, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition.

The pair were allegedly found with a black 9mm Taurus Millennium pistol, ten rounds of 9mm ammunition and 20 rounds of .223 ammunition.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to bail for the accused, citing their potential flight risk. Despite this, Magistrate Coleby set their bail at $7,500 each.

Under the terms of their bail, the accused will be fitted with monitoring devices and must surrender their passports. They must also obey an 8pm to 6am residential curfew.

The trial is scheduled for September 12.