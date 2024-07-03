Not all Downtown vendors happy since port’s opening

By JADE RUSSELL

DOWNTOWN vendors are divided about the profitability of business since the Nassau Cruise Port opened in 2023, with cruise port vendors saying business has been good, while straw market vendors say tourists aren’t buying their goods.

The $300m cruise port officially opened on May 26, 2023 and has several Bahamian restaurants, hair braiders, and vendor booths catering to cruise passengers.

When The Tribune visited the port yesterday, several cruise passengers bought items from booths selling straw bags, conch jewellery, and other items.

Elizabeth Brown, manager of Exclusive Bahamian Craft, said her stall has seen higher profit compared to when it was at the old Festival Place. She said Thursdays are a particularly profitable day.

“Some stores may carry $3,000 or $5,000 in the day but were not on that level yet,” Ms Brown said, adding that some days are slow even when ships are in port.

Sharon Ferguson, manager of MVR collections, also said business has generally been good even though the current period is slower than usual. She said she looks forward to interacting with guests and has made money every day she has worked.

“I feel pretty good about being here in the port,” she said. “It’s a lovely location and the guests seem to appreciate us even more than when we were outside the gates.”

A few hair braiders said many guests were excited to pay for colourful beads and hair designs.

Vendors were reluctant to discuss challenges, saying they had experienced a backlash for doing so.

A few vendors said some cruise passengers hesitated to shop due to travel advisories about The Bahamas. Another challenge, they said, is that booths and hair braiders cannot operate when it rains because there aren’t shelters for guests.

Meanwhile, vendors at the Straw Market say the cruise port has caused fewer cruise passengers to visit them. They said some tourists do not even know the Straw Market exists. They complained that there was little to no advertisement for the Straw Market.

“From since the cruise port built, tourists tend to stay on that side, mostly they don’t drift this way,” said straw vendor Jamar Roberts, who has seen a drop in sales. “Only those who are curious and want to explore you will see them come this way.”

Ms Roberts said she made a few sales yesterday but expected to make more since two large ships were in port. She lamented that she recently made only $50 after working an entire day. She and several other straw vendors complained about a long fence at the cruise port opposite the straw market. The fence extends down from one of the port’s entries. Vendors said this makes it harder for guests to access the market easily.

Margaret Turner, a straw vendor, has worked at the market for 45 years. She said removing the fence would make it easier for cruise passengers to flow into the market instead of going straight to the ship. She said her sales have been liveable but could be better.

Rebecca Small, president of the Straw Business Persons Society, said vendors had contacted officials about the fence. She said she was told it would be removed but was not given a timeline.

“I feel like everybody needs to work in collaboration,” she said. “The Ministry of Tourism needs to work along with the Straw Market Authority and the Ministry of Works. We’re under the Ministry of Works. I feel that if there is a collaboration between all of the ministries in trying to advertise us I think it possibly can be better.”

Ms Small added that sales had been bad for her despite the country’s record-breaking cruise passenger arrivals. She said some tourists are still concerned about the country’s crime rate.