Safe from the storm

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 30 Bahamians were airlifted home from Jamaica last night in a Bahamasair jet sent to evacuate residents threatened by Hurricane Beryl.

The 35-member group, which included 33 Bahamians and two Caribbean nationals - an Anguillan and Turks and Caicos Islander - arrived in New Providence late on Tuesday night and was greeted by relatives and friends when they landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) after 9pm.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin were among those present to welcome the group upon their arrival. They greeted them with smiles, handshakes and hugs.

“It’s important for all of us to be here - not only the members of Cabinet but of course our chairman from Bahamasair. We’ve been working hard all day to ensure that we responded to the call of the students that wanted to come home,” Mrs Glover-Rolle told reporters last night.

“Of course, as a parent, I understand how the parents on this side also felt but it was important that we responded to the call. Of course, the students would’ve spoken for themselves. They’re grateful to be here and in their estimation out of harm’s way.”

Tuesday’s evacuation came after concerned students expressed their anxiety to The Tribune about remaining in Jamaica during the storm’s passage.

Beryl, a powerful Category 4 storm up to press time yesterday, is forecast to pass near Jamaica early today after making landfall in the Westward Islands on Monday, causing widespread destruction and killing at least six people.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday pledged the country’s commitment to providing emergency aid to affected countries when the “all clear is given”.

He said he had spoken with the prime ministers of Barbados, Jamaica and St Vincent and Grenadines and was awaiting further updates.

He said Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness was worried about the storm’s strength.

Forecasters said Beryl is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to Jamaica.

On Tuesday, Bahamian students said they had received a notice from the University of West Indies Mona Campus urging all but non-Jamaican residents to evacuate their halls by Tuesday.

They said some countries, like the Turks and Caicos Islands, have already sent for their residents.

When asked if the government was planning to evacuate students, Prime Minister Davis told reporters early yesterday morning that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

Hours later, the honorary consul in Jamaica, Alvita Knight, advised students to be at the airport in Kingston, Jamaica, at 2pm after Cabinet heeded the airlift request.

She also urged Bahamians who remained in Jamaica during the storm to stay in contact with her.