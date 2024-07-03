Teen accused of stealing car and lying to police

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





AN 18-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of stealing a car and lying to a police officer last month.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Daniel Brown with stealing, receiving and deceit of a public officer.

Brown allegedly stole a $6,200 white 2013 Nissan Note belonging to Eldon Bullard on June 13 in New Providence.

Brown was further accused of making a false statement to PC 4329 Lynes on June 28 to evade the law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Brown’s bail was set at $4,000. He must sign in at the Carmicheal Road Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

His trial begins on October 14.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.