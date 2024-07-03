Two men accused of possessing dangerous drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO people were accused of importing $157,000 worth of marijuana into New Providence last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Nicholas Brown, 43, and Tamia Cornish, 20, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The pair allegedly imported and possessed 78.5lb of marijuana in New Providence on June 27.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brown was denied bail; his co-accused was granted bail at $5,000.

Under the terms of her bail, Cornish must sign in at the Marsh Harbour police station every Friday.

Brown will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the trial potentially begins on October 16

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.