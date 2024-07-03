Volunteers, parents, teachers and advocates recognised at Disabilities Icon Awards

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

VOLUNTEERS, parents, teachers, and advocates were recognised and honoured for their sacrifice and dedication at the Disabilities Icon Awards.

The prime minister’s wife, Ann Marie Davis, was a special honoree and received appreciation for supporting the community.

Townsley Roberts received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the sector.

Sheila Culmer received the Lifetime Service and Dedication Award, and Hanna McPhee received the Long-Term Service and Dedication in the Workplace Award.

Social Services Minister Myles Laroda recognised the awards as a “wellspring of gratitude” and expression of appreciation, a reminder that “heroism is not always flashy.”

He added: “Sometimes, it is found in quiet acts of kindness, selflessness, resilience, and supporting others”.

“Our volunteers and advocates invest countless hours, often outside their regular responsibilities, to support disabled individuals. They attend meetings, organise events, and provide one-on-one assistance. Their commitment is fueled by passion and empathy,” Mr Laroda said.

Mr Roberts, an amputee and the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award said the award surprised him even though he is the chair of nominations.

He said his mother and other relatives were flown in from Harbour Island to see him get recognised.

“If you live long enough, you will have a disability, so what we are fighting for today is something that can benefit others tomorrow,” he said. “I feel I’ll continue fighting and doing this job even without this position because I’ve been doing this job before I got this position. There’s not a chance that I will grow a leg anytime soon, so I will always be a person with disability, and I will always fight for the rights and respect of persons with disability.”