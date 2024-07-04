Bahamasair opens up new route to Jamaica

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Dr Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation announced yesterday Bahamasair will be launching a new route to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 25.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Romer said the new route will expand the flag carrier’s Caribbean offerings and is expected to be a relationship that brings “reciprocity”.

He said: “The 25th of July, Bahamasair is actually launching into Montego Bay, Jamaica. There has always been a very close relationship ally between the Bahamas and Jamaica. We’ve been extending our conversation as they’re releasing into Caribbean travel.

“So Jamaica continues to be a very good hub, and also The Bahamas for visitors. Obviously, students are in Jamaica. Jamaica is a vacation hot spot. But at the same time, there is reciprocity, we have commonalities as it relates to our sense of culture, being an authentic destination, so demand is certainly there.”

Mr Romer also gave update on the concerns raised about conditions at Cat Island’s New Bight airport after Western Air suspended flights to the destination last week due to the “hazardous state” of a runway that has previously damaged aircraft and prevented a scheduled take-off.

The airline resumed flights to Cat Island on Monday, after the airport received temporary repairs.

Mr Romer said a team was “immediately mobilised” to address the issue and that the department understands the importance airlift in the country.

He said: “There were some repairs as it relates to potholes. It was a fix. We understand the importance of airlift not just to Cat Island, but to all of the islands of the Bahamas including our Family Islands, so we mobilised the team.

“The work, first of all was an ongoing work so when Western Air raised the concerns, we immediately mobilised a team that to address it. After a safety inspection Western Air felt comfortable to deploy their service again. It’s an ongoing exercise to give Cat Island not just a new terminal, but significant improvements to the air side as well.”

Western Air’s decision to suspend flights to Cat Island comes amid a planned $18m overhaul of New Bight’s airport that includes runway upgrades, will - temporarily at least - threaten to undermine the flow of tourists, commerce and freight to Prime Minister Philip Davis KC’s constituency as well as impact travel for residents.

It is unclear if any other airlines are set to follow Western Air’s lead, but the destination has previously struggled to attract major airlift.

Western Air’s decision to suspend flights to New Bight, and the concerns over Andros runways, highlight why the Government is urgently moving to upgrade, overhaul and transform airports throughout The Bahamas using private capital and partners. It simply does not have the means to finance itself the $263m needs of just 14 of the 29 airports it holds via the Airport Authority.

Dr Romer in May 2023 pledged that Cat Island was “going to get the whole hog” when it comes to airport, roads and utilities upgrades and investments. He added that the New Bight International Airport’s runway will be moved further south and extended in an $18m overhaul as part of the 14 Family Island airport private-public partnerships (PPPs).

Revealing that the proposed 12,000 square foot terminal facility will also get a new control tower, fire station and maintenance facilities, as well as a 102-space parking lot, he reiterated previous assertions that New Bight will become “the regional model and trend setter when it comes to sustainable airports”.

Dr Romer said: “Cat Island, you’re going to get, like mama says, you’re going to get the whole hog in Cat Island. It’s coming sooner rather than later. As we like to say in The Bahamas, it’s coming soon directly... it’s for the future generations. Cat Island, for a long time, has been crying for airport infrastructure in Arthur’s Town and New Bight.”

However, he also acknowledged the poor condition of the existing runway. “We landed yesterday and I prayed for the plane,” Dr Romer revealed, adding that the improvements to both airports will address “the risk of breaking up those planes every time they land”.