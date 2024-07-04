DEIDRE BASTIAN: How to deal with entitled employees

Have you ever crossed paths with someone who feels the rules do not apply to them, but expects the best seats, the biggest slice of cake and all the attention? You might be surprised to learn that a few doors or cubicles away may be some co-workers or employees who feel this way.

So, what is an entitled employee? Most people say an entitled employee is someone who believes the company’s rules do not apply to them. That is partially correct, but it needs a bit more fleshing out.

Common Beliefs of Entitled Employees

Entitlement can take several different forms depending on what the employee feels entitled to, such as: Special treatment; higher salaries; preferential project assignments or flexible schedules; annual bonuses regardless of performance; rewards for average performance; taking breaks without permission; and expecting accommodation for personal circumstances.

Patterns of entitled employees

An attitude of entitlement can also be formed by employees who have been with a company for a long time and may feel superior to new arrivals. Some excessively entitled employees are less likely to go above and beyond when they cannot have what they want. In the beginning, they were slow. Now they have grown even slower.

Navigating and interacting with entitled employees can be complex. However, implementing effective strategies can help by quantifying and setting ground rules. If not, managers will always receive the behaviour they reward and tolerate.

Identify issues clearly

The first step to solving this problem is to face it. Employees need to be held fully accountable in their roles. If employees feel you will not address the problems, then most likely they will continue down that path. Remember, these workers believe they are owed something, and will become increasingly disconnected from their work practices. Screening out entitlement on the front end via interview is equally as important as dealing with it internally.

Compensation plan

Entitled employees need to be taught that rewards are earned, not simply given. Wherever possible, implement a compensation structure that rewards employees for measurable results and emphasise the reasoning behind the rewards. Employees will see the connection between hard work and entitlement.

As much as society may want to place this problem at the feet of ‘millennials’, any employee has the potential to assume this behaviour especially as it is linked to narcissistic attitudes. This is not a “gotcha” moment; the employee needs to understand that while they may be a good worker, their entitled behaviour weighs negatively on the company.

By and large, entitled employees can become a pain, tend to lose loyalty to a company and have a greater likelihood to go elsewhere. Ultimately, they become such a headache that you may be happy to see them go. Managers should not allow them to hold the company hostage. Therefore, if this situation persists, a company may have to make a decision in its overall best interests. Until we meet again, live life for memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

About columnist: Deidre M. Bastian is a trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, international award-winning author and certified life coach.