Lucayan South Towers’ owners hope they can save their complex

LUCAYAN South Towers owners are hoping to revitalise and save their complex before the Grand Bahama Port Authority follows through with its plan to revoke the structure’s certificate of occupancy.

About 30 owners met Tuesday evening after the authority released its notice because of longstanding unresolved code violations and safety hazards.

The owners are planning to meet with GBPA officials to share their plans.

One owner, Julie Glover, said the building is in disrepair, but improving it is not impossible.

She said the complex needs proper leadership and commitment of all involved.

The complex, which comprises 139 units, suffers from crumbling balconies and needs repairs to the elevator, the swimming pool, the parking lot and the fire safety system.

The Condominium Board estimated repair costs of $3.5m in its proposed plan for structural and related works, which it submitted to the GBPA last July.

Mrs Glover said the owners had lost all confidence in the board, adding that the building’s state could have been avoided if credible leadership had existed.

She believes that a turnaround is possible if the current board is removed, but said owners have heard nothing from the members since the GBPA issued its notice on Tuesday.

The owners are worried about their investments. If the certificate of occupancy is revoked, utility services such as water, power, and telephone will be disconnected.

Although the last structural report found that the building was structurally sound, Mrs Glover said the GBPA is concerned about the crumbling balconies and the possibility that parts could collapse and injure someone.

She noted the balconies sustained significant damage during hurricanes Frances and Jeanne in 2004.

The Lucayan North Towers were also affected, but issued a levy that facilitated balcony repairs. The LTS assessed the damage, but the board did not pursue repairs.

Mrs Glover said there has never been a report on why the balconies were not repaired. A previous board in 2014 submitted proposals to repair the building. Mrs Glover, who was then a board member, said the estimated balcony repair costs were $1.5m.

She said the previous board began balcony repairs to the front portion of the southern end of the building, and funds were raised to replace one of the elevators and install a fire safety system.

“It is an ageing building, and maintenance and repairs must be an ongoing thing, and so repairs that should have been happening all along were neglected,” she said.