Man accused of the murder of Heston Adderley last weekend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after being accused of a murder in New Providence last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Cornell Cooper, 38, with murder after he allegedly killed Heston Adderley on June 28.

The accused was told that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Cooper will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on October 31.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.